Tampa weather: Breezy winds and marine advisories continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Breezy conditions and coastal boating advisories will dominate the local forecast through the week ahead of mild, humid holiday conditions and the end of daylight saving time this weekend.
Gusty coastal wind conditions
What we know:
A Small Craft Advisory remains active as persistent northeast winds push across the state over the next several days. Those breezes may carry an isolated shower inland, but overall rain chances along the west coast stay slim at 10% to 20%.
The tropics also show zero signs of development, promising calm conditions for at least the next seven days.
Calm holiday weather expectations
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not determined if any isolated showers will disrupt trick-or-treaters on Halloween, though humidity will gradually creep back without becoming overbearing.
Forecasters also have not signaled whether higher rain chances will return once clocks turn back one hour this coming weekend.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who tracked ongoing regional forecast models and marine advisories, as well as the National Hurricane Center tropical weather outlook.