Tampa weather: Windy weekend in store for Bay Area

The Brief A Small Craft Advisory takes effect Friday night through Wednesday night for coastal waters near Central Florida due to extended periods of severe winds. High pressure from the north and a mid-level low pressure system east of the Bahamas are combining to trigger several days of persistent wind gusts. Fast-moving coastal showers will push westward across the state, bringing a 10-20% chance of rain alongside highs in the 80s to the Bay Area.



It is a hold onto your hat windy kind of weekend in Central Florida.

Central Florida wind advisory

What we know:

A Small Craft Advisory begins Friday night and will stay in place through Wednesday night for local coastal waters. High pressure stationed to the north is interacting with a mid-to-upper-level low-pressure system east of the Bahamas, triggering gusty conditions that will linger across the region for days.

Constant northeast winds will pull ocean moisture inland, sparking light rain along Florida's east coast.

While dry air over the interior will break up most incoming rain bands, fast-moving showers could still breach central areas. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s, while overnight lows drop into the low to mid-60s.

Weather impact uncertainties

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not specified exact peak wind speeds or precise marine wave heights created by the pressure gradient. It also remains uncertain whether any individual fast-moving rain showers will cause localized pooling on roadways.