Tropical development possible off Southeast coast as system drifts northeast

The Brief Mid-Atlantic coastal waters are watching a non-tropical low-pressure system with a 40% chance of development over seven days. The system is expected to meander over warm waters and drift slowly northeast away from Tampa Bay. Heavy surf, gusty winds and coastal flooding will hit the East Coast regardless of tropical formation.



Forecasters are monitoring an ocean disturbance off the Southeast coast that could turn into Subtropical Storm Josephine, bringing rough surf and coastal flooding to the East Coast while steering clear of Tampa Bay.

Southeast Ocean Disturbance

Subtropical storm potential :

A non-tropical area of low pressure off the Southeast coast has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone over the next seven days.

Meteorologists say the storm will wander over warm ocean waters. If cold fronts near the system break down, it could form a core circulation and gain enough strength to become Subtropical Storm Josephine.

East Coast Impacts

What we know:

The storm is expected to move slowly northeast, leaving the Tampa Bay region completely untouched.

Marine hazards will still spread along the U.S. East Coast regardless of whether the system officially becomes a named storm. Beachgoers and coastal residents can expect gusty winds, severe beach erosion, high surf and coastal flooding.

What we don't know:

Weather officials have not yet confirmed whether atmospheric conditions will allow the surrounding fronts to fully dissipate.

It remains uncertain exactly when or if the system will organize into a subtropical core before moving further out to sea.