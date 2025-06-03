Turtle nests delay temporary fix to Manasota Key Road

The Brief Hurricanes Helene and Milton washed away a section of Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County. The Manasota Key Association says a temporary road repair has been halted due to turtle nests. Sarasota County is working on a long-term fix after the road has been washed away several times over the years.



Eight months later, the debris piles remain along with downed trees and parts of homes that were crumbled by hurricanes Helene and Milton. This is the new normal for those living on Manasota Key in South Sarasota County.

Getting on and off the island is a real challenge.

These storms washed out a section of road north of Blind Pass Beach.

Sarasota County said a temporary repair would be coming soon, but then sea turtles arrived.

The Manasota Key Association now says everything is on hold.

Residents have concerns about their safety.

Big picture view:

Temporary water lines are exposed to the heat.

Road closed signs in the middle section of Manasota Key.

They are reminders of the strength of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"It’s been very difficult for us and our neighbors," said Carmen Del Valle.

Del Valle has lived on the key for 25 years.

She and her neighbors have seen the road washed out a number of times over the years.

But the Manasota Key Association said it’s since been delayed.

Neighbors said it’s been one thing after the next.

"Now we get notifications because of the sea turtle nest they cannot do the temporary road or begin the temporary repair," said Del Valle.

In an email, the association said they were informed construction would not begin until 60 days after the last turtle nests appear. They estimate that could be by October.

"I’ve done my research and realized that they can be relocated. There is no reason for the county to not relocate the sea turtle nests so they can proceed with the temporary road. To be able to at least take into consideration that the lives of the residents on this part of the island," said Del Valle.

For residents living here, there is only one option on and off the island.

"That’s very concerning for us because you have to take into consideration that all of us living at this end of the island, the only exit we have is 3 miles away on the north bridge. God forbid we have a fire on the island midway between us and the north bridge, that’s the only way we could evacuate. If there’s a mechanical issue with that bridge and it goes down what do you do? If it just so happens by coincidence somebody has an emergency and the bridge is down," she said.

Why It Matters:

It’s not just the nests, there's also concerns about rubble that sits in place of the road.

"If we get another bad hurricane and that debris goes onto our property. Then those of us around this area would have to pay for the cleanup once again, after spending a tremendous amount of money, thousands of dollars to clean up the debris that Helene and Milton left behind," said Del Valle.

In a new hurricane season, Del Valle feels this portion of Manasota Key has been left behind.

"No matter who you turn to you get an excuse, a story, a delay. It’s frustrating and very concerning and also very stressful," she said.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Sarasota County said:

"The county has recently become aware of the sea turtle nests and our staff has been coordinating with the appropriate agency to determine next steps for the Manasota Key temporary road."

Sarasota County is working on a long-term fix to Manasota Key Road.

It could take upwards of four years for the permanent repairs.

Sarasota County said the Florida Department of Transportation will cover the large portion of the expense.

