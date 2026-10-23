World Series: List of Tampa Bay Rays watch parties, events
TAMPA, Fla. - If you're looking for a spot to cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays during their historic World Series run against the Milwaukee Brewers, there are several spots around town hosting Rays watch parties.
Here is a running list of official watch parties and events happening around town. Have one that we missed? Send us an email!
A historic World Series
Local perspective:
While both the Rays and the Brewers have made it to the World Series before, neither team has ever clinched the coveted championship title. It will be the first Commissioner's Trophy for whichever team wins.
This is the third World Series appearance for the Rays. The team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. It is the second World Series appearance for the Milwaukee Brewers (then part of the American League), following their 1982 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
2026 World Series schedule, start times
FOX 13 Tampa Bay and FOX is your home for the 2026 World Series. You can also subscribe and stream the game via FOX One.
- Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers
- Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers
- Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays
- Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays
- Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed
- Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed
- Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed
World Series watch parties for Tampa Bay Rays
Tropicana Field
Fans can watch Games 1 & 2, and Games 6 & 7 (if needed) on the big screen at Tropicana Field, as the team will be in Milwaukee for those games. General admission is $10, and parking is $5. A buffet ticket is available for $35, and an all-inclusive ticket, which includes beer, wine, and soft drinks, is $60. Parking is $5, and must be bought in advance. Click here for details.
Games 3, 4, & 5: Tropicana Field will host Games 3 & 4 of the 2026 World Series, and Game 5, if needed. Click here for details.
St. Petersbug Block Parties
St. Pete will host two block parties for Games 1 & 2 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 23 & Saturday, Oct. 24. The block party will start at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., when first pitch begins. Central Avenue will be closed between 13th and 15th Streets. There will be limited-edition posters available.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from the Tampa Bay Rays, the City of Petersburg, and events submitted to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. This is not an exhaustive list, but will continuously be updated.