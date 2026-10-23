World Series: List of Tampa Bay Rays watch parties, events

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The Brief The 2026 World Series is between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. Both teams have never won the World Series championship title – so it's already a historic series. In Tampa, several places are holding watch parties for fans to cheer on the Rays. Scroll down to check some of them out.



If you're looking for a spot to cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays during their historic World Series run against the Milwaukee Brewers, there are several spots around town hosting Rays watch parties.

Here is a running list of official watch parties and events happening around town. Have one that we missed? Send us an email!

A historic World Series

Local perspective:

While both the Rays and the Brewers have made it to the World Series before, neither team has ever clinched the coveted championship title. It will be the first Commissioner's Trophy for whichever team wins.

This is the third World Series appearance for the Rays. The team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. It is the second World Series appearance for the Milwaukee Brewers (then part of the American League), following their 1982 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

2026 World Series schedule, start times

FOX 13 Tampa Bay and FOX is your home for the 2026 World Series. You can also subscribe and stream the game via FOX One.

Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers

Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays

Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. | Milwaukee Brewers at Rays *If needed

Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. | Tampa Bay Rays at Brewers *If needed

World Series watch parties for Tampa Bay Rays

Tropicana Field

Fans can watch Games 1 & 2, and Games 6 & 7 (if needed) on the big screen at Tropicana Field, as the team will be in Milwaukee for those games. General admission is $10, and parking is $5. A buffet ticket is available for $35, and an all-inclusive ticket, which includes beer, wine, and soft drinks, is $60. Parking is $5, and must be bought in advance. Click here for details.

Games 3, 4, & 5: Tropicana Field will host Games 3 & 4 of the 2026 World Series, and Game 5, if needed. Click here for details.

St. Petersbug Block Parties

St. Pete will host two block parties for Games 1 & 2 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 23 & Saturday, Oct. 24. The block party will start at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., when first pitch begins. Central Avenue will be closed between 13th and 15th Streets. There will be limited-edition posters available.