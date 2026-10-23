World Series: St. Pete lays out security, traffic plan as city plans for Rays return home

The Brief More than 100 St. Petersburg police officers will work World Series games at Tropicana Field, with uniformed and undercover officers joined by state and federal law enforcement partners. Police Chief Anthony Holloway says traffic will likely be the city's biggest challenge, especially as tens of thousands of fans leave the stadium at the same time. Police will use drones to monitor traffic and pedestrian movement, while K-9 teams will sweep the stadium before games. Fans are being urged to arrive early. Tropicana Field gates will open three hours before first pitch, and the city is encouraging fans to consider parking downtown and using shuttles to reach the stadium.



More than 100 police officers, drones, K-9 teams and state and federal law enforcement partners will be part of a sweeping security operation when the World Series returns to Tropicana Field next week.

St. Petersburg police security strategy

What we know:

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Police Chief Anthony Holloway outlined the city's plans Friday morning, days before the Tampa Bay Rays host Game 3 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Welch said more than 100,000 people are expected to visit St. Petersburg over the course of the World Series, including fans attending games and people visiting downtown restaurants and businesses.

Police expect roughly 40,000 people at each sold-out game, with another 15,000 to 20,000 people potentially gathering elsewhere around the city.

Holloway said the city learned from the Rays' recent playoff games and is using that experience to prepare for even larger crowds.

"Our biggest issue is going to be traffic," Holloway said.

Holloway said more than 100 St. Petersburg police officers will work during the games, while the department also maintains enough personnel to respond to regular calls for service elsewhere in the city.

Fans will see uniformed officers, but Holloway said undercover officers will also be deployed.

State and federal law enforcement agencies are working with the city, and an emergency operations center will be active at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police also plan to use drones above the area surrounding Tropicana Field.

Holloway said the drones will allow officers to monitor vehicle and pedestrian traffic and quickly respond when someone reports suspicious activity.

"If you want to do something wrong, you may not see us, but a drone's going to see you," Holloway said.

K-9 teams will also conduct checks of the stadium before games.

Holloway said the Rays' playoff run served as a test for the security operation. Police reported no major incidents during those games, although several people were ejected from the stadium.

While security will be extensive, Holloway repeatedly emphasized traffic as the biggest challenge facing the city.

Tropicana Field gates will open three hours before each game, giving fans more time to arrive before the scheduled first pitch.

The bigger concern could come after the final out.

Holloway said arrivals will be spread over several hours, while most of the roughly 40,000 people inside the stadium could try to leave at essentially the same time.

Pedestrians will be given priority as crowds leave Tropicana Field, meaning drivers parked close to the stadium should be prepared to wait.

"Everybody's going to leave, and then you're talking 40,000 people leaving," Holloway said.

Police will be stationed throughout the area to direct vehicles and pedestrians. Holloway urged people walking, biking or driving around downtown to remain aware of their surroundings and follow officers' directions.

Parking could cost significantly less downtown

Holloway also offered fans a potentially cheaper alternative to parking immediately around Tropicana Field.

The chief said the city is seeing parking around the stadium averaging about $150 for World Series games.

Downtown parking, he said, can be found for as little as $25.

Fans who park downtown can use city shuttles to reach the stadium.

"If you get here early, you can enjoy downtown, you can get on a shuttle and then go to the game," Holloway said.

He cautioned that fans using the shuttles should expect it to take longer to return to their vehicles after the game because of the large number of people leaving the stadium area.

World Series traffic and stadium leaving delays

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact roadway closures or how long post-game gridlock will delay drivers after the final out.

Police preparing for celebrations, too

Dig deeper:

The city's planning does not end with the final out.

Police are also preparing for the possibility of large celebrations if the Rays move closer to, or win, their first World Series championship.

Holloway said the city's emergency operations center will allow police to coordinate with other city departments and quickly deploy barricades or other resources if necessary.

"We want you to celebrate. We want you to enjoy these victories," Holloway said. "But at the same time, we want you to do it responsibly."

"If you break the law, then we will enforce the law," he added.

World Series return marks milestone in St. Pete's recovery

Big picture view:

For Welch, the World Series also represents something larger for a city still recovering from the hurricanes that heavily damaged Tropicana Field and thousands of homes and businesses two years ago.

"The real celebration is how far this community's come back in two years," Welch said. "You know what the Trop looked like two years ago. It looked like a sci-fi film."

Welch said many people questioned whether baseball would return to St. Petersburg after the damage.

He said 15,000 homes and businesses were impacted or destroyed and acknowledged that many residents are still rebuilding.

"This is a story of resilience," Welch said.

What's next:

The Rays return to St. Petersburg for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, with Game 5, if necessary, set for Wednesday, Oct. 28. The city's previously released schedule lists the home games as beginning around 8 p.m.