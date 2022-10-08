Watch: Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record

article

Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo and seven other players from around the globe set a new world record with a wild match-up at zero gravity.

The record-breaking game, put on by Mastercard, was played at an altitude of 20,230 feet in a specially outfitted plane in zero gravity conditions, "taking the game to a place where no match has gone before." The players now hold the Guinness World Record for "highest altitude game of football (soccer) on a parabolic flight."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mastercard expands decades-long football legacy through GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with Luis Figo (PRNewsfoto/Mastercard)

"Football transcends boundaries and unites people around the world," Figo said in a statement. "I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere sparks emotions that cuts across cultures and nationalities; this was the exact same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above ground with a group of fearless football fanatics taking their passion for the sport to unprecedented heights."

Mastercard said the world record "recognizes the world's most popular sport as a celebration of the human spirit, igniting passion and pride for millions every day."