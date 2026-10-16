Rays Guardians Game 4 postponement: Weather shifts play to Saturday

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The Brief Inclement weather forced MLB officials to postpone Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. The postseason matchup will resume Saturday evening in Cleveland before Game 5 takes place Sunday. Tampa Bay trails Cleveland 2-1 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.



The Tampa Bay Rays and Guardians will have to wait to play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series after the game was postponed due to rain in the Cleveland area.

Postponement reschedules ALCS matchup

Big picture view:

The Rays will now face off against Cleveland on Saturday at 8 p.m., which will push Game of the ALCS to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This decision comes after officials previously delayed the game in hopes of still playing late Friday evening.

This is the first time an ALCS game has been postponed since 2019 when the New York Yankees hosted the Houston Astros. Now, Cleveland and Tampa Bay may just play the final four games without a day off, with a potential Game 7 planned for Tuesday.

Series history and stakes

The backstory:

The Game 4 postponement comes one day after the Rays lost to the Guardians in Game 3, which helped Cleveland capture a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Guardians won 3-2 against the Rays in Cleveland's first home game on Thursday. It was a lack of hitting that spelled the Rays' fate in Game 3, with the entire lineup struggling against Cleveland pitching.

Prior to Game 3, Cleveland also took a Game 1 victory, but the Rays responded in Game 2, bringing a strong performance to pull out a win for Tampa Bay.

Why you should care:

This will be the Rays' chance to tie the best-of-seven series against the Guardians, which would put them closer to having a series lead, moving them closer to the American League pennant.

The team that wins the series will advance to the World Series, which is scheduled to begin October 23.

What's next:

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians will resume the series at 8 p.m. on Saturday with Game 5 now scheduled for Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. If it's necessary, Game 6 will be played in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field.