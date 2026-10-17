Rays-Guardians ALCS Game 4 postponed due to rain: Here's the new schedule

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The Brief Rain in Cleveland forced the postponement of Game 4 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m., pushing Game 5 to Sunday afternoon. Cleveland holds a 2-1 series lead after securing a 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Thursday.



Rain in Cleveland has forced the postponement of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Guardians, pushing the matchup to Saturday night and reshuffling the remainder of the series.

Postponement reschedules ALCS matchup

Big picture view:

The Rays will now face off against Cleveland on Saturday at 8 p.m., which will push Game of the ALCS to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This decision comes after officials previously delayed the game in hopes of still playing late Friday evening.

This is the first time an ALCS game has been postponed since 2019 when the New York Yankees hosted the Houston Astros. Now, Cleveland and Tampa Bay may just play the final four games without a day off, with a potential Game 7 planned for Tuesday.

Series history and stakes

The backstory:

The Game 4 postponement comes one day after the Rays lost to the Guardians in Game 3, which helped Cleveland capture a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Guardians won 3-2 against the Rays in Cleveland's first home game on Thursday. It was a lack of hitting that spelled the Rays' fate in Game 3, with the entire lineup struggling against Cleveland pitching.

Prior to Game 3, Cleveland also took a Game 1 victory, but the Rays responded in Game 2, bringing a strong performance to pull out a win for Tampa Bay.

Guardians lead series after Game 3

Why you should care:

This will be the Rays' chance to tie the best-of-seven series against the Guardians, which would put them closer to having a series lead, moving them closer to the American League pennant.

The team that wins the series will advance to the World Series, which is scheduled to begin October 23.

Remaining ALCS game locations

What's next:

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians will resume the series at 8 p.m. on Saturday with Game 5 now scheduled for Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. If it's necessary, Game 6 will be played in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field.