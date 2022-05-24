Tampa police chief, chaplain to hold vigil following Texas school mass shooting
Thursday night, a vigil will be held at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa to remember the Texas shooting victims whose lives were taken too soon.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas elementary school after shooting began
Investigators are working to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
Elon Musk calls for special assault rifle permits for 'extremely well vetted' people
In a tweet, Elon Musk gave his opinion that assault rifles should, at minimum, require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.
Texas school shooting hits ‘close to home’ for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher
The mass school shooting in Texas was especially disturbing for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Brooks Raley. The small community is the left-hander’s hometown, he attended school in the building where the shooting occurred, and his parents and a brother still reside there.
'Let the kids lead the way': Talking to children about the Texas school shooting
In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, parents are once again having difficult conversations with their children.
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim reflects on loss, support for Texas community
Tony Montalto lost his daughter Gina in the Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school where 17 people were killed in 2018.
Warriors' Damion Lee says, 'It’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now'
Warriors small forward Damion Lee echoed the same sentiments as his head coach Steve Kerr after yet another mass shooting rocked the nation.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas gunman posted online he was going to shoot up elementary school minutes before attack
Investigators say the gunman who massacred 19 children and their two teachers at a Texas elementary school had posted on his Facebook page that he shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up an elementary school just minutes before the attack. He then stormed into a 4th-grade classroom, "shooting anyone that was in his way."
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde
Police have not formally identified the victims from the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, but some family members are sharing pictures. Here's what we know so far about the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.
Uvalde, Texas native Matthew McConaughey on mass shooting: "This is an epidemic we can control"
"Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the Academy Award-winning actor wrote in a statement on his social media pages.
'Enough is enough': School districts across Bay Area react to Texas school shooting
The Texas shooting tragedy that took the lives of at least 21 Tuesday at an elementary school is forcing schools around Florida to be on high alert during the remaining few days of the school year.
Texas school shooting: 4th grade teacher ID'd as victim; Uvalde families desperate for answers
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was identified as one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Meanwhile, distraught families are desperately trying to find their missing children.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr fed up with 'children murdered at school'
In a pre-Game 4 Western Conference finals news conference Tuesday afternoon, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't want to talk about basketball.
Biden calls for new gun restrictions following deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting
An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 18 children at a Texas elementary school.