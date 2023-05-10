Veteran's wife on mission at Sarasota National Cemetery
Thirteen rows up and thirteen graves in is where a piece of Meshia Richardson-Judd’s heart remains.
Pasco code enforcement to carry narcan
In Pasco County, code compliance officers are being trained on how to use narcan, a nosespray that can save someone's life in case of an overdose.
Untreated sewage spills from wastewater treatment plant
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated sewage spilled from a wastewater treatment plant in Clearwater.
Gov. DeSantis signs medical freedom laws
With opposition to COVID-19 mandates a key part of his political brand, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that includes issues such as barring businesses and government agencies from requiring people to take COVID-19 tests or wear masks to enter their facilities.
Controversy over South Florida State College president finalist
He's likely the next leader of South Florida State College in Highlands County, and he's already facing some intense criticism.
Woman rescued from brutal random attack in Hyde Park
A woman suffered facial injuries and a concussion after police say she was attacked last Friday evening while walking through a South Tampa neighborhood.
Manatee County commercial fisherman grows prized pumpkin
You may not know it by the temperature, but it's prime season to grow pumpkins in Florida and it's a special pastime for a Cortez resident, a commercial fisherman with a green thumb. The pumpkin that grew in his garden is pretty hefty and broke a state record.
Prosecutors lay out case in Devonte Hightower's murder trial
Tampa prosecutors say Devonte Hightower plotted and executed the murder of a young father in order to rob him. They said he then tried to start a fire to hide his tracks. Three years later, Hightower is now on trial for that crime.
Baby's body found in dumpster behind Lakeland gym
Thursday morning, a dead baby was found thrown in a garbage dumpster and Lakeland police are trying to determine who did it.
13-year-old arrested in Lakeland officer-involved shooting
Body camera video in Lakeland shows the moment a 13-year-old turns and shoots an officer in the leg. Moments later, another officer shot the teen in the thigh and stomach.
Tampa Bay Reads: Unwavering
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado sat down with the authors of 'Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought To Ensure No Man Is Left Behind,' along with one of those wives who fought to bring her husband home.
13-year-old arrested after shooting Lakeland police officer
A Lakeland police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a 13-year-old with a criminal record.
Full press conference: Fetus found in Lakeland dumpster
Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor gives an update after the body of a male fetus with its umbilical cord still attached was found in a bag in the dumpster of a Lakeland business.
Full press conference: Lakeland officer shot update
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor give an update after a 13-year-old shot an officer and was then shot by another member of law enforcement.
Professors honor their mother's legacy
Three professors whose mothers could not attend college due to WWII made their mothers’ dreams live on through the education of future generations.
Recommendations for how children should use social media
The American Psychological Association has issued a new health advisory on social media use in children.
Teachers' union suing state officials over new restrictions
Governor Ron DeSantis and teachers' unions are in a battle over power. A new law puts certain restrictions on teachers' unions. They say the law is unconstitutional and are now suing state officials.
Lakeland police officer shot
A Lakeland police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a 13-year-old suspect, who was also shot several times by another officer, authorities said.
Full news conference: Lakeland police officer shot by 13-year-old suspect
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor provided an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon. They said a Lakeland police officer was shot in the foot by a 13-year-old suspect. That teen was later shot, and both were taken to the hospital.
Andrew Shinault asks judge to loosen probation requirement
It's been four years since prosecutors said Andrew Shinault used a loaded gun as a sex toy and killed his girlfriend. He took a plea deal, and now, he's out of prison on probation.