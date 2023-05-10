Gov. DeSantis signs medical freedom laws
With opposition to COVID-19 mandates a key part of his political brand, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that includes issues such as barring businesses and government agencies from requiring people to take COVID-19 tests or wear masks to enter their facilities.

Manatee County commercial fisherman grows prized pumpkin
You may not know it by the temperature, but it's prime season to grow pumpkins in Florida and it's a special pastime for a Cortez resident, a commercial fisherman with a green thumb. The pumpkin that grew in his garden is pretty hefty and broke a state record.

Tampa Bay Reads: Unwavering
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado sat down with the authors of 'Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought To Ensure No Man Is Left Behind,' along with one of those wives who fought to bring her husband home.

Lakeland police officer shot
A Lakeland police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a 13-year-old suspect, who was also shot several times by another officer, authorities said.

Full news conference: Lakeland police officer shot by 13-year-old suspect
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor provided an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon. They said a Lakeland police officer was shot in the foot by a 13-year-old suspect. That teen was later shot, and both were taken to the hospital.