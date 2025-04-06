Man captures video of motorcyclist shooting at his car on I-4, no arrest made: FHP

The Brief A St. Pete man captured a video of a motorcyclist shooting at his car on I-4 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 34-year-old victim was heading west on I-4 just west of I-275 when he told FHP that he noticed several motorcyclists driving erratically. That's when one of the motorcyclists took out a handgun and shot and hit the Honda CRV with multiple rounds.



A St. Pete man who was taking a video of a few motorcyclists who were driving erratically, was suddenly shot at by one of them on I-4 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 34-year-old victim was heading west on I-4 just west of I-275 when he told FHP that he noticed several motorcyclists driving next to him.

As the man was taking the video, one of the motorcyclists took out a handgun and shot and hit the Honda CRV with multiple rounds.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What they're saying:

FHP says the suspected shooter was wearing a jacket with an "Outlaws MC" logo.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

