Man captures video of motorcyclist shooting at his car on I-4, no arrest made: FHP

TAMPA - A St. Pete man who was taking a video of a few motorcyclists who were driving erratically, was suddenly shot at by one of them on I-4 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 34-year-old victim was heading west on I-4 just west of I-275 when he told FHP that he noticed several motorcyclists driving next to him.
As the man was taking the video, one of the motorcyclists took out a handgun and shot and hit the Honda CRV with multiple rounds.
FHP says the suspected shooter was wearing a jacket with an "Outlaws MC" logo.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
