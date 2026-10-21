Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast: Meatloaf, Mac & Cheese, & Deviled Eggs
Get ready for a gluten-free feast packed with savory bacon as we welcome back Chef Jesse Merrick from Refined Roots in Tarpon Springs. We are serving up a mouthwatering trio of gluten-free comfort food classics, including crispy bacon-stuffed deviled eggs, a hearty meatloaf, and a creamy triple-cheese baked mac and cheese. You won't want to miss these ultimate flavor upgrades that prove you do not have to compromise on taste to eat gluten-free.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Bacon-Stuffed Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 12 hard-boiled eggs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp Tabasco
- ¼ cup chives
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 6 strips crumbled bacon
- 1 pinch dried paprika
- 1 pinch dried dill
- 2 tbsp chives
Directions
- Cut eggs in half, carefully to not split or damage egg white, reserving yolks in mixing bowl.
- Using whisk or fork, fluff yolks until it resembles small granules.
- Add mayonnaise, Tabasco, chives (reserving 2 tbsp), and salt and black pepper. Mix until it resembles something easily spreadable.
- Put yolk mixture into plastic food bag or piping bag with desired tip (or without) and set aside.
- In shallow cavity of each egg white, place small amount of crumbled bacon, careful to not over fill, leaving plenty of room for filling.
- Fill each egg half with yolk mixture, using circular motion to create visually appealing swirl.
- Dust with dried paprika, dried dill, and remaining fresh chives.
- Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Stores for 1-2 weeks.
Gluten-Free Bacon Meatloaf
Ingredients
- 53 oz ground beef
- 1 cup gluten-free bread
- ½ cup cream
- 2 cups gluten-free bread crumbs
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup cooked minced onion
- 2 tbsp cooked minced garlic
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- ¼ cup shredded Parmesan
- ¼ cup mixed fresh herbs
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp flakey salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper
- 1 pinch dried oregano
- 1 cup crumbled crispy bacon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375° F.
- Rest ground beef to room temperature, approximately 20 minutes.
- Spray two 4 x 8 loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Cut parchment paper to fit loaf pan. Line pan with paper.
- Soak gluten-free bread with cream for at least 5 minutes.
- Combine gluten-free bread crumbs, eggs, cooked minced onion, cooked minced garlic, grated Parmesan, shredded Parmesan, mixed fresh herbs, extra-virgin olive oil, flakey salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper, dried oregano, and crumbled crispy bacon in large mixing bowl.
- Add rested ground beef to mixture.
- Mix well.
- Add half of mixture to first loaf pan, making sure corners are filled. Add remaining half to other loaf pan.
- Slam pan with mixture down fairly hard on hard surface to remove any air pockets.
- Cook at 375° F for 20 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.
- Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, before transferring to storage container. Place in cooler for at least hour.
- Cut cooled loaf into desired slice size.
- To serve, sear slice in skillet or even on grill, with your favorite sides.
- Stores for up to 1 week refrigerated, or frozen up to 2 months.
Triple-Cheese Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 pinch salt
- 24 oz gluten-free macaroni noodles
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup gluten-free flour
- 6 cups whole milk
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp dry mustard powder
- 1 tbsp flakey salt
- 1 tsp white pepper
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- ¼ cup shredded Parmesan
- 1 cup shredded Gouda
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup crumbled bacon
- 2 tbsp grated Parmesan
- 1 cup gluten-free panko
Directions
- Boil water with healthy amount of salt. (It should taste like ocean).
- Boil gluten-free macaroni noodles to al dente, see package instructions, cook 1 min less.
- Strain gluten-free macaroni noodles, set aside.
- Get large sauce pot, around 2 quarts, place on burner.
- In medium-low heat, melt unsalted butter.
- When unsalted butter is all melted, and bubbles have ceased, add gluten-free flour carefully.
- Whisk gluten-free flour into unsalted butter, continuously until it slightly changes color from butter yellow to white/blonde, around 1-2 minutes.
- While continuing to whisk, very slowly add room temperature whole milk to butter gluten-free flour mixture, keeping consistent simmer.
- Bring to low boil, mix in nutmeg, dry mustard powder, flakey salt, white pepper, grated Parmesan, and shredded Parmesan, melt.
- Mix in shredded Gouda, melt.
- Mix in shredded mozzarella for volume.
- Stir in crumbled bacon.
- Add desired amount of cheese sauce to noodles, reserving some for plating.
- Preheat broiler to hi setting.
- Place noodles in oven safe dish.
- Top with remaining grated Parmesan and gluten-free panko bread crumbs.
- Broil on high for 2-3 minutes until browned.
- Serve hot. Can be refrigerated for 1-2 weeks.
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