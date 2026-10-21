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Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast: Meatloaf, Mac & Cheese, & Deviled Eggs

By Chef Jesse Merrick
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Updated October 21, 2026 10:49 AM EDT Published October 21, 2026 10:00 AM EDT
Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast! | Dinner DeeAs
Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast! | Dinner DeeAs

Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast! | Dinner DeeAs

You won't want to miss these ultimate flavor upgrades that prove you do not have to compromise on taste to eat gluten-free.

Get ready for a gluten-free feast packed with savory bacon as we welcome back Chef Jesse Merrick from Refined Roots in Tarpon Springs. We are serving up a mouthwatering trio of gluten-free comfort food classics, including crispy bacon-stuffed deviled eggs, a hearty meatloaf, and a creamy triple-cheese baked mac and cheese. You won't want to miss these ultimate flavor upgrades that prove you do not have to compromise on taste to eat gluten-free. 

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Bacon-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

  • 12 hard-boiled eggs
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp Tabasco
  • ¼ cup chives
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper
  • 6 strips crumbled bacon
  • 1 pinch dried paprika
  • 1 pinch dried dill
  • 2 tbsp chives

Directions

  1. Cut eggs in half, carefully to not split or damage egg white, reserving yolks in mixing bowl.
  2. Using whisk or fork, fluff yolks until it resembles small granules.
  3. Add mayonnaise, Tabasco, chives (reserving 2 tbsp), and salt and black pepper. Mix until it resembles something easily spreadable.
  4. Put yolk mixture into plastic food bag or piping bag with desired tip (or without) and set aside.
  5. In shallow cavity of each egg white, place small amount of crumbled bacon, careful to not over fill, leaving plenty of room for filling.
  6. Fill each egg half with yolk mixture, using circular motion to create visually appealing swirl.
  7. Dust with dried paprika, dried dill, and remaining fresh chives.
  8. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.
  9. Stores for 1-2 weeks.

Gluten-Free Bacon Meatloaf

Ingredients

  • 53 oz ground beef
  • 1 cup gluten-free bread
  • ½ cup cream
  • 2 cups gluten-free bread crumbs
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup cooked minced onion
  • 2 tbsp cooked minced garlic
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan
  • ¼ cup shredded Parmesan
  • ¼ cup mixed fresh herbs
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp flakey salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper
  • 1 pinch dried oregano
  • 1 cup crumbled crispy bacon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375° F.
  2. Rest ground beef to room temperature, approximately 20 minutes.
  3. Spray two 4 x 8 loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Cut parchment paper to fit loaf pan. Line pan with paper.
  4. Soak gluten-free bread with cream for at least 5 minutes.
  5. Combine gluten-free bread crumbs, eggs, cooked minced onion, cooked minced garlic, grated Parmesan, shredded Parmesan, mixed fresh herbs, extra-virgin olive oil, flakey salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper, dried oregano, and crumbled crispy bacon in large mixing bowl.
  6. Add rested ground beef to mixture.
  7. Mix well.
  8. Add half of mixture to first loaf pan, making sure corners are filled. Add remaining half to other loaf pan.
  9. Slam pan with mixture down fairly hard on hard surface to remove any air pockets.
  10. Cook at 375° F for 20 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.
  11. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, before transferring to storage container. Place in cooler for at least hour.
  12. Cut cooled loaf into desired slice size.
  13. To serve, sear slice in skillet or even on grill, with your favorite sides.
  14. Stores for up to 1 week refrigerated, or frozen up to 2 months.

Triple-Cheese Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 pinch salt
  • 24 oz gluten-free macaroni noodles
  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup gluten-free flour
  • 6 cups whole milk
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp dry mustard powder
  • 1 tbsp flakey salt
  • 1 tsp white pepper
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan
  • ¼ cup shredded Parmesan
  • 1 cup shredded Gouda
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1 cup crumbled bacon
  • 2 tbsp grated Parmesan
  • 1 cup gluten-free panko

Directions

  1. Boil water with healthy amount of salt. (It should taste like ocean).
  2. Boil gluten-free macaroni noodles to al dente, see package instructions, cook 1 min less.
  3. Strain gluten-free macaroni noodles, set aside.
  4. Get large sauce pot, around 2 quarts, place on burner.
  5. In medium-low heat, melt unsalted butter.
  6. When unsalted butter is all melted, and bubbles have ceased, add gluten-free flour carefully.
  7. Whisk gluten-free flour into unsalted butter, continuously until it slightly changes color from butter yellow to white/blonde, around 1-2 minutes.
  8. While continuing to whisk, very slowly add room temperature whole milk to butter gluten-free flour mixture, keeping consistent simmer.
  9. Bring to low boil, mix in nutmeg, dry mustard powder, flakey salt, white pepper, grated Parmesan, and shredded Parmesan, melt.
  10. Mix in shredded Gouda, melt.
  11. Mix in shredded mozzarella for volume.
  12. Stir in crumbled bacon.
  13. Add desired amount of cheese sauce to noodles, reserving some for plating.
  14. Preheat broiler to hi setting.
  15. Place noodles in oven safe dish.
  16. Top with remaining grated Parmesan and gluten-free panko bread crumbs.
  17. Broil on high for 2-3 minutes until browned.
  18. Serve hot. Can be refrigerated for 1-2 weeks.

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