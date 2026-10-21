Gluten-Free Bacon-Forward Feast: Meatloaf, Mac & Cheese, & Deviled Eggs

Get ready for a gluten-free feast packed with savory bacon as we welcome back Chef Jesse Merrick from Refined Roots in Tarpon Springs. We are serving up a mouthwatering trio of gluten-free comfort food classics, including crispy bacon-stuffed deviled eggs, a hearty meatloaf, and a creamy triple-cheese baked mac and cheese. You won't want to miss these ultimate flavor upgrades that prove you do not have to compromise on taste to eat gluten-free.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Dust with dried paprika, dried dill, and remaining fresh chives.

Fill each egg half with yolk mixture, using circular motion to create visually appealing swirl.

In shallow cavity of each egg white, place small amount of crumbled bacon, careful to not over fill, leaving plenty of room for filling.

Put yolk mixture into plastic food bag or piping bag with desired tip (or without) and set aside.

Add mayonnaise, Tabasco, chives (reserving 2 tbsp), and salt and black pepper. Mix until it resembles something easily spreadable.

Using whisk or fork, fluff yolks until it resembles small granules.

Cut eggs in half, carefully to not split or damage egg white, reserving yolks in mixing bowl.

Preheat oven to 375° F.

Rest ground beef to room temperature, approximately 20 minutes.

Spray two 4 x 8 loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Cut parchment paper to fit loaf pan. Line pan with paper.

Soak gluten-free bread with cream for at least 5 minutes.

Combine gluten-free bread crumbs, eggs, cooked minced onion, cooked minced garlic, grated Parmesan, shredded Parmesan, mixed fresh herbs, extra-virgin olive oil, flakey salt, black pepper, crushed red pepper, dried oregano, and crumbled crispy bacon in large mixing bowl.

Add rested ground beef to mixture.

Mix well.

Add half of mixture to first loaf pan, making sure corners are filled. Add remaining half to other loaf pan.

Slam pan with mixture down fairly hard on hard surface to remove any air pockets.

Cook at 375° F for 20 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.

Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, before transferring to storage container. Place in cooler for at least hour.

Cut cooled loaf into desired slice size.

To serve, sear slice in skillet or even on grill, with your favorite sides.