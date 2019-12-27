Recipe: Italian-style steak sandwiches

Good food is the key to making any Super Bowl party great, so we drafted Dr. BBQ to be our kitchen quarterback. He came up with a plan to "sandwich" in something delicious.

Recipe: Chicken wings with Chinatown barbecue sauce

Kansas City takes great pride in barbequing, and San Francisco is home to one of the oldest and most established Chinatown communities in the country. So here's Dr. BBQ's take on chicken wings, with a unique Asian-inspired sauce.

Recipe: Dr. Jo’s pignolata

It is best to watch someone who is proficient in making pignolata, rather than trying it on your own for the first time. This is clearly not a healthy recipe but it is one that has been passed down through Dr. Jo's family. 

Recipe: Mark Wilson's Christmas chocolate candies

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them. Monday, Mark Wilson is showing off his Christmas chocolate candies.

Recipe: Jennifer Holton's chocolate-covered dates

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them. Thursday’s recipe is Jennifer Holton’s slightly healthier take on a traditional treat.

Recipe: Baked ziti with crab

Dr. BBQ is the master of culinary mash-ups and his challenge this week was to come up with a recipe that highlights the flavors of both New York and Baltimore.

Recipe: Mimi's homemade cream puffs

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies. The first recipe is Kim Kuizon’s. She remembers making these cream puffs as a kid and was happy to have a chance to feature them on the show.

Recipe: Crock-pot Italian beef sandwiches

The Windy City is famous for deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. But there's another classic dish Chicago is know for, and Dr. BBQ says it's the perfect fit for the Cowboys-Bears matchup on FOX's Thursday Night Football.

Recipe: Pork chop chili

This time of year, chili's a dish that's sure to warm your heart -- and your belly -- so Dr. BBQ cooked up a unique new recipe that's sure to add some spice to FOX’s Thursday Night Football. 

Recipe: 'Blue-collar lunch box' meat loaf sandwich

Leave it to Dr. BBQ to come up with a meat loaf recipe that makes this hearty meal perfect for any pigskin party – just in time for this week’s Steelers-Browns rivalry game on Thursday Night Football.