Recipe: Chocolate brownies with MoKan topping
This MoKan nut topping is rich and delicious, and Dr. BBQ says it also would work great on top of traditional box brownie mixes if that’s easier for you.
Recipe: Italian-style steak sandwiches
Good food is the key to making any Super Bowl party great, so we drafted Dr. BBQ to be our kitchen quarterback. He came up with a plan to "sandwich" in something delicious.
Recipe: Chicken wings with Chinatown barbecue sauce
Kansas City takes great pride in barbequing, and San Francisco is home to one of the oldest and most established Chinatown communities in the country. So here's Dr. BBQ's take on chicken wings, with a unique Asian-inspired sauce.
Chef Joaquin Alcocer tamale recipe
Learn to make tamales from chef Joaquin Alcocer.
Recipe: Brittany Rainey's iced sugar cookies
There's nothing that says holidays like a classic sugar cookie decorated with icing, jimmies, nonpareils, and coarse sugar.
Recipe: Elizabeth Fry's peanut butter reindeer cookies
This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them. Here's a holiday favorite from Elizabeth Fry.
Recipe: Dr. Jo’s pignolata
It is best to watch someone who is proficient in making pignolata, rather than trying it on your own for the first time. This is clearly not a healthy recipe but it is one that has been passed down through Dr. Jo's family.
Recipe: Mark Wilson's Christmas chocolate candies
This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them. Monday, Mark Wilson is showing off his Christmas chocolate candies.
Recipe: Jennifer Holton's chocolate-covered dates
This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them. Thursday’s recipe is Jennifer Holton’s slightly healthier take on a traditional treat.
Recipe: Baked ziti with crab
Dr. BBQ is the master of culinary mash-ups and his challenge this week was to come up with a recipe that highlights the flavors of both New York and Baltimore.
Recipe: Kelly's white chocolate-dipped gingersnaps
Baking is all about family at Kelly Ring's house. Today, she shows of the dipped gingersnaps they make every year.
Recipe: Haley's Pittsburgh thumbprint cookie
Everyone who knows Haley Hinds knows she's proud to be from Pittsburgh. She shares with us her family's cookie and the love of her hometown.
Recipe: Mimi's homemade cream puffs
This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies. The first recipe is Kim Kuizon’s. She remembers making these cream puffs as a kid and was happy to have a chance to feature them on the show.
Recipe: Crock-pot Italian beef sandwiches
The Windy City is famous for deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. But there's another classic dish Chicago is know for, and Dr. BBQ says it's the perfect fit for the Cowboys-Bears matchup on FOX's Thursday Night Football.
Publix chefs have ideas on what to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers
You probably have your Thanksgiving Day menu all planned out, but instead of repeating those dishes the day after, there are other ways to handle your leftovers.
Recipe: Use those Thanksgiving leftovers to make a homemade pizza
The day after your Thanksgiving feast, there will bound to be leftovers. You can scatter them on a plate and reheat those mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and turkey bits – or you can use them as pizza toppings.
Recipe: Pork chop chili
This time of year, chili's a dish that's sure to warm your heart -- and your belly -- so Dr. BBQ cooked up a unique new recipe that's sure to add some spice to FOX’s Thursday Night Football.
A Florida Thanksgiving: Make a Jamaican sorrel drink or cranberry sauce with the 'Florida cranberry'
The Florida cranberry, which is a relative of the hibiscus and okra, doesn’t look like a regular cranberry – but its tastes pretty similar and is the same color.
Recipe: Captain Dylan’s Grilled Mangrove Snapper
Catching, cleaning and cooking up a fresh catch doesn’t need to intimidating.
Recipe: 'Blue-collar lunch box' meat loaf sandwich
Leave it to Dr. BBQ to come up with a meat loaf recipe that makes this hearty meal perfect for any pigskin party – just in time for this week’s Steelers-Browns rivalry game on Thursday Night Football.