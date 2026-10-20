Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’
Join Chef Clayton Parrett from Dunedin's Fenway Hotel as he brings a bold Louisiana twist to a classic French cooking technique with his stunning Creole Fish en Papillote and a side of Spicy Grilled Toast. This show-stopping dish features tender fish fillets, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a rich, homemade tomato sauce and baked flawlessly inside a parchment pouch. It is an impressive yet foolproof meal that will make you feel like a gourmet chef in your own kitchen!
Sample Chef Clayton's cooking at Savor St. Pete, taking place November 7–8, 2026, at Vinoy Park.
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Creole Fish ‘en Papillote’
Ingredients
- 1-2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup diced onions
- ¼ cup diced celery
- ¼ cup diced bell peppers
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- ½ lb shrimp
- 4 oz louisiana crawfish tails
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp chopped basil, thyme or oregano
- to taste salt and black pepper
- 2 8-oz fish fillets
- 1 tbsp sweet white wine
- 1 knob butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- In small saucepan, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes.
- Add shrimp and crawfish and continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque.
- Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and sugar. Stir in herbs if desired (any combination of basil, thyme, and oregano). Simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Cut 2 pieces of parchment or waxed paper into 12-inch squares. Fold in half and cut into semi-circle so that when unfolded it is shaped like heart. Brush entire paper with olive or vegetable oil.
- Season fish with salt and black pepper and place on one half of paper.
- Under fish place white wine and butter.
- Top each piece of fish with half of sauce, making sure each piece gets equal amount of seafood.
- Fold paper over and, starting at one end, make small overlapping folds to form completely sealed pouch.
- Brush outside of paper with oil and bake about 20 minutes or until paper is golden brown.
- Cut bag open right before serving, taking care not to burn anyone with steam.
Spicy Grilled Toast with Creole Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 loaf ciabatta bread
- 4 oz colby pepper jack cheese
- ½ cup creole sauce
Directions
- Slice ciabatta bread into pieces.
- Top bread slices with colby pepper jack cheese.
- Bake at 375° F for 2–3 minutes until cheese melts.
- Remove from oven and top with creole sauce.
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