Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’

Join Chef Clayton Parrett from Dunedin's Fenway Hotel as he brings a bold Louisiana twist to a classic French cooking technique with his stunning Creole Fish en Papillote and a side of Spicy Grilled Toast. This show-stopping dish features tender fish fillets, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a rich, homemade tomato sauce and baked flawlessly inside a parchment pouch. It is an impressive yet foolproof meal that will make you feel like a gourmet chef in your own kitchen!

Sample Chef Clayton's cooking at Savor St. Pete, taking place November 7–8, 2026, at Vinoy Park.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Preheat oven to 400° F.

In small saucepan, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

Add shrimp and crawfish and continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque.

Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and sugar. Stir in herbs if desired (any combination of basil, thyme, and oregano). Simmer for about 5 minutes.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.

Cut 2 pieces of parchment or waxed paper into 12-inch squares. Fold in half and cut into semi-circle so that when unfolded it is shaped like heart. Brush entire paper with olive or vegetable oil.

Season fish with salt and black pepper and place on one half of paper.

Under fish place white wine and butter.

Top each piece of fish with half of sauce, making sure each piece gets equal amount of seafood.

Fold paper over and, starting at one end, make small overlapping folds to form completely sealed pouch.

Brush outside of paper with oil and bake about 20 minutes or until paper is golden brown.