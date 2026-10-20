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Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’

By Chef Clayton Parrett
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Updated October 20, 2026 12:23 PM EDT Published October 20, 2026 10:00 AM EDT
Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’ | Dinner DeeAs
Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’ | Dinner DeeAs

Sealed-In Flavor: Creole Fish ‘En Papillote’ | Dinner DeeAs

This show-stopping dish features tender fish fillets, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a rich, homemade tomato sauce and baked flawlessly inside a parchment pouch.

Join Chef Clayton Parrett from Dunedin's Fenway Hotel as he brings a bold Louisiana twist to a classic French cooking technique with his stunning Creole Fish en Papillote and a side of Spicy Grilled Toast. This show-stopping dish features tender fish fillets, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a rich, homemade tomato sauce and baked flawlessly inside a parchment pouch. It is an impressive yet foolproof meal that will make you feel like a gourmet chef in your own kitchen!

Sample Chef Clayton's cooking at Savor St. Pete, taking place November 7–8, 2026, at Vinoy Park.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Creole Fish ‘en Papillote’

Ingredients

  • 1-2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ cup diced onions
  • ¼ cup diced celery
  • ¼ cup diced bell peppers
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • ½ lb shrimp
  • 4 oz louisiana crawfish tails
  • 1 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp chopped basil, thyme or oregano
  • to taste salt and black pepper
  • 2 8-oz fish fillets
  • 1 tbsp sweet white wine
  • 1 knob butter

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. In small saucepan, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic in olive oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes.
  3. Add shrimp and crawfish and continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque.
  4. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and sugar. Stir in herbs if desired (any combination of basil, thyme, and oregano). Simmer for about 5 minutes.
  5. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.
  6. Cut 2 pieces of parchment or waxed paper into 12-inch squares. Fold in half and cut into semi-circle so that when unfolded it is shaped like heart. Brush entire paper with olive or vegetable oil.
  7. Season fish with salt and black pepper and place on one half of paper.
  8. Under fish place white wine and butter.
  9. Top each piece of fish with half of sauce, making sure each piece gets equal amount of seafood.
  10. Fold paper over and, starting at one end, make small overlapping folds to form completely sealed pouch.
  11. Brush outside of paper with oil and bake about 20 minutes or until paper is golden brown.
  12. Cut bag open right before serving, taking care not to burn anyone with steam.

Spicy Grilled Toast with Creole Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf ciabatta bread
  • 4 oz colby pepper jack cheese
  • ½ cup creole sauce

Directions

  1. Slice ciabatta bread into pieces.
  2. Top bread slices with colby pepper jack cheese.
  3. Bake at 375° F for 2–3 minutes until cheese melts.
  4. Remove from oven and top with creole sauce.

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