Testing The Internet’s Top Viral Recipes

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Turn your social media feed into a feast with three viral recipes put to the ultimate taste test. We are whipping up a crowd-pleasing smoked cheeseburger queso dip, secretly healthy sweet potato cheddar crackers, and a high-protein frozen berry yogurt bowl that tastes just like decadent ice cream. Watch as we recreate these internet-famous dishes to find out which ones are actually worth your time in the kitchen.

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Oven-Baked "Smoked" Cheeseburger Queso Dip

This recipe was inspired by a version from Oklahoma Joe's Smokers.

Ingredients

1 lb thick-cut bacon

1 Â½ lb ground beef

2 10-oz cans RoTel

3 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 to 1 Â½ tsp liquid smoke

32 oz Velveeta cheese

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese

8 oz pepper jack cheese

1 cup dill pickles

Directions

Cook thick-cut bacon in large skillet over medium heat until browned and crispy. Transfer bacon to paper towel-lined plate to drain, then chop into bite-sized pieces and set aside small handful for garnish. Drain excess fat from skillet and cook ground beef over medium-high heat until completely browned. Drain excess grease from ground beef. Whisk together RoTel, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke in small bowl. Preheat oven to 350Â° F. Spread Velveeta cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese in even layer in disposable 9x13 aluminum foil pan. Top cheese with drained ground beef, chopped bacon, and chopped dill pickles. Pour wet RoTel mixture evenly over top. Place uncovered pan in preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove pan from oven and stir vigorously to mix melted cheese with meats. Return to oven for another 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven, stir thoroughly, and sprinkle reserved crispy bacon bits over top. Serve immediately.

Sweet Potato "Cheez-Its"

This recipe was inspired by a version from content creator Danisha Brown.

Ingredients

Â¾ cup all-purpose flour

Â¼ cup cornstarch

2 tbsp cold unsalted butter

Â½ tsp garlic powder

Â½ tsp smoked paprika

Â¼ tsp onion powder

Â½ tsp fine sea salt

1 cup extra-sharp cheddar

Â½ cup roasted sweet potato

flaky sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 325Â° F. Pulse all-purpose flour, cornstarch, cold unsalted butter, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, and fine sea salt in food processor until crumbly. Add extra-sharp cheddar and pulse again. Mix in roasted sweet potato until dough forms. Shape dough into flat disc, wrap tightly in plastic, and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes. Roll chilled dough between two sheets of parchment paper until very thin. Cut into 1-inch squares using fluted pastry wheel. Poke hole in center of each cracker with skewer and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake connected crackers for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and gently separate crackers along cut lines. Return to oven and bake another 8 to 12 minutes until edges are golden. Lower oven temperature to 250Â° F. Remove any fully browned crackers and bake remaining crackers for 10 to 15 minutes. Turn oven off, crack door open, and let crackers sit inside for 10 minutes. Transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

High-Protein Frozen Berry Yogurt Bowls

This recipe was inspired by a version from chef and content creator Arya Hamedani.

Ingredients

2 Â½ cups frozen strawberries

32 oz 0% plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp real maple syrup

1 pinch sea salt

1 Â½ cups frozen raspberries

â  cup frozen blueberries

Directions

Let frozen strawberries sit at room temperature for 5 minutes to soften, then chop into bite-sized pieces. Scoop 0% plain Greek yogurt into large mixing bowl. Add real maple syrup and pinch of sea salt, whisking until smooth. Add frozen strawberries, frozen raspberries, and frozen blueberries directly into yogurt mixture. Fold berries gently into yogurt using rubber spatula until evenly distributed. Divide mixture evenly into 8 containers and refrigerate to allow berries to thaw and release juices. Stir well before serving to mix natural berry syrup into yogurt.

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