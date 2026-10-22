Testing The Internet’s Top Viral Recipes
Turn your social media feed into a feast with three viral recipes put to the ultimate taste test. We are whipping up a crowd-pleasing smoked cheeseburger queso dip, secretly healthy sweet potato cheddar crackers, and a high-protein frozen berry yogurt bowl that tastes just like decadent ice cream. Watch as we recreate these internet-famous dishes to find out which ones are actually worth your time in the kitchen.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Oven-Baked "Smoked" Cheeseburger Queso Dip
This recipe was inspired by a version from Oklahoma Joe's Smokers.
Ingredients
- 1 lb thick-cut bacon
- 1 Â½ lb ground beef
- 2 10-oz cans RoTel
- 3 tbsp yellow mustard
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 to 1 Â½ tsp liquid smoke
- 32 oz Velveeta cheese
- 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese
- 8 oz pepper jack cheese
- 1 cup dill pickles
Directions
- Cook thick-cut bacon in large skillet over medium heat until browned and crispy.
- Transfer bacon to paper towel-lined plate to drain, then chop into bite-sized pieces and set aside small handful for garnish.
- Drain excess fat from skillet and cook ground beef over medium-high heat until completely browned.
- Drain excess grease from ground beef.
- Whisk together RoTel, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke in small bowl.
- Preheat oven to 350Â° F.
- Spread Velveeta cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese in even layer in disposable 9x13 aluminum foil pan.
- Top cheese with drained ground beef, chopped bacon, and chopped dill pickles.
- Pour wet RoTel mixture evenly over top.
- Place uncovered pan in preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven and stir vigorously to mix melted cheese with meats.
- Return to oven for another 10 to 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven, stir thoroughly, and sprinkle reserved crispy bacon bits over top. Serve immediately.
Sweet Potato "Cheez-Its"
This recipe was inspired by a version from content creator Danisha Brown.
Ingredients
- Â¾ cup all-purpose flour
- Â¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 tbsp cold unsalted butter
- Â½ tsp garlic powder
- Â½ tsp smoked paprika
- Â¼ tsp onion powder
- Â½ tsp fine sea salt
- 1 cup extra-sharp cheddar
- Â½ cup roasted sweet potato
- flaky sea salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325Â° F.
- Pulse all-purpose flour, cornstarch, cold unsalted butter, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, and fine sea salt in food processor until crumbly.
- Add extra-sharp cheddar and pulse again.
- Mix in roasted sweet potato until dough forms.
- Shape dough into flat disc, wrap tightly in plastic, and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Roll chilled dough between two sheets of parchment paper until very thin.
- Cut into 1-inch squares using fluted pastry wheel.
- Poke hole in center of each cracker with skewer and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
- Bake connected crackers for 12 to 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and gently separate crackers along cut lines.
- Return to oven and bake another 8 to 12 minutes until edges are golden.
- Lower oven temperature to 250Â° F.
- Remove any fully browned crackers and bake remaining crackers for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Turn oven off, crack door open, and let crackers sit inside for 10 minutes.
- Transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
High-Protein Frozen Berry Yogurt Bowls
This recipe was inspired by a version from chef and content creator Arya Hamedani.
Ingredients
- 2 Â½ cups frozen strawberries
- 32 oz 0% plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp real maple syrup
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 1 Â½ cups frozen raspberries
- â cup frozen blueberries
Directions
- Let frozen strawberries sit at room temperature for 5 minutes to soften, then chop into bite-sized pieces.
- Scoop 0% plain Greek yogurt into large mixing bowl.
- Add real maple syrup and pinch of sea salt, whisking until smooth.
- Add frozen strawberries, frozen raspberries, and frozen blueberries directly into yogurt mixture.
- Fold berries gently into yogurt using rubber spatula until evenly distributed.
- Divide mixture evenly into 8 containers and refrigerate to allow berries to thaw and release juices.
- Stir well before serving to mix natural berry syrup into yogurt.
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