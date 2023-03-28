Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Clearwater hit-and-run crash, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning. 

Police say an adult man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene around 5 a.m. on Sunset Point near Kings Highway in Clearwater.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died. 

Sunset Point Road was closed between Kings Highway and Highland Avenue while police investigated, but it has since reopened. 