1 killed in Clearwater hit-and-run crash, police say

article

The Clearwater Police Department is searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Police say an adult man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene around 5 a.m. on Sunset Point near Kings Highway in Clearwater.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died.

Sunset Point Road was closed between Kings Highway and Highland Avenue while police investigated, but it has since reopened.