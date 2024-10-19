Tropical Storms Nadine and Oscar form in Atlantic, no threat to Tampa Bay region

Tropical Storms Nadine and Oscar formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene have marked two of the most consequential hurricanes in West Florida in decades, leaving many Tampans feeling weary and burnt out as hurricane season rolls on in Florida.

The good news is the current tropical weather forecasts show no signs of impending storms in the Tampa area, at least for now.

Tropical Storm Nadine, which has been on the radar since before Hurricane Milton’s landfall , will pass through parts of the Caribbean Islands on Saturday and Sunday.

Oscar is expected to bring about 6-8 inches of rain to the islands before it clears into the Pacific Ocean by Monday.

Closer to the Bay Area , near Florida’s east coast, the National Hurricane Center has officially named tropical wave Invest 94L Tropical Storm Oscar as it develops near the Bahamas and Cuba.

FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says this storm is developing because "it is in a very favorable setup" north of Puerto Rico.

However, as the storm continues to move closer to Florida, it encounters "hostile winds" and "strong wind shear" that will "battle this storm."

Mills also described drier air that Tropical Storm Oscar is "working against" as it tries to develop.

Tropical Storm Oscar is not expected to bring "any impacts to the continental US," according to Mills.

