‘Heartless’ thief steals $325K debris removal truck from Kansas City crew cleaning up after Hurricane Milton

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a debris removal truck was stolen from a Kansas City crew helping out after Hurricane Milton.

Investigators say the truck, worth about $325,000, was taken from a storage lot in Odessa.

"I really didn't think it was possible because we've never had that problem before. It's like a city block going down the road. You know, they're a pretty good size," the truck's owner and President of National Debris Removal Joe Messina said.

Last week, Messina and his company, National Debris Removal, came down from Kansas City to do work for the next few months.

On Friday night, they parked the debris removal truck in a lot on Gunn Highway in Odessa with the owner’s permission, but when they came back Saturday morning, it was gone. That’s when Messina called the sheriff’s office.

"You've got to be heartless," Messina stated. "These trucks are pretty important right now and to park it in a gated lot and lose it overnight the second day you've been here. I've never seen anything like it."

Messina and his workers are now sleeping at the Odessa lot in a camper to protect the rest of the equipment and trucks.

Deputies are now working on getting surveillance video from a camera from the business next door which points toward the lot.

"They're professional. They must have a box or something to start these trucks and drive away," Messina said.

Anyone with information on the stolen debris truck is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

