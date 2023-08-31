1 killed in Tampa house fire: TPD

A fatal fire is under investigation in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of E. Chelsea St. in Tampa just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a fire.

Arriving officers say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. That’s when Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to put out the flames.

Police say a woman was found dead inside the home.

Though it is early in the investigation, officers say there is nothing to suggest that the fire is criminal in nature.

Investigators from both the TPD and TFR will continue working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

