Disney employee accused of soliciting child, 157 others nabbed in Polk County human trafficking bust: PCSO

More than 150 people, including 25 illegal immigrants, have been arrested in an undercover human trafficking sweep in Polk County.

Dubbed ‘Operation Autumn Sweep’, the five-day, multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 157 suspects who solicited prostitutes and those who offered to commit prostitution, and other suspects who committed crimes related to prostitution.

Deputies say in addition to the arrests, four victims of human trafficking were identified and offered services.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, three additional suspects were arrested for soliciting who they thought were children online, and charged with traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, and use of a computer to seduce a child.

Investigators say one of those suspects works at Disney World, one is in Florida for work and out on bond for the same charges in another state (soliciting a child online); and the third is in the country illegally.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will give an update on ‘Operation Autumn Sweep’ during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

