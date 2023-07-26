These 17 Florida restaurants are among the best for outdoor dining in the country: report

As the temperatures rise, so does the popularity of outdoor dining, as customers eagerly seek the blissful combination of delectable dishes and the natural backdrop of warm summer breezes.

OpenTable released its top 100 restaurants in the United States for the most popular eateries for dining outdoors – based on more than 13 million verified reviews – and 17 Florida restaurants made the list:

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach : Pensacola Beach

Ulele : Tampa

Ocean Prime : Tampa

The Rosemary & Thyme : Sarasota

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill : Longboat Key

Columbia Restaurant: Celebration

Connors Steak & Seafood : Fort Myers

The Claw Bar : Naples

Del Mar : Naples

Alberto's on Fifth : Naples

Raglan Road Irish Pub : Orlando

Campiello : Naples

Kyle G's Prime Seafood : Jensen Beach

DOYA : Miami

Louie Bossi Ristorante : Fort Lauderdale

Takato Restaurant : Fort Lauderdale

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key: Key West

The full list of US restaurants that made the list can be found here.

The list spans 20 states with Florida and California taking the top spots.