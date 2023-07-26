These 17 Florida restaurants are among the best for outdoor dining in the country: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the temperatures rise, so does the popularity of outdoor dining, as customers eagerly seek the blissful combination of delectable dishes and the natural backdrop of warm summer breezes.
OpenTable released its top 100 restaurants in the United States for the most popular eateries for dining outdoors – based on more than 13 million verified reviews – and 17 Florida restaurants made the list:
- The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach: Pensacola Beach
- Ulele: Tampa
- Ocean Prime: Tampa
- The Rosemary & Thyme: Sarasota
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill: Longboat Key
- Columbia Restaurant: Celebration
- Connors Steak & Seafood: Fort Myers
- The Claw Bar: Naples
- Del Mar: Naples
- Alberto's on Fifth: Naples
- Raglan Road Irish Pub: Orlando
- Campiello: Naples
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood: Jensen Beach
- DOYA: Miami
- Louie Bossi Ristorante: Fort Lauderdale
- Takato Restaurant: Fort Lauderdale
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key: Key West
The full list of US restaurants that made the list can be found here.
The list spans 20 states with Florida and California taking the top spots.