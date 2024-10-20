WATCH: Trooper chase down leads to Tampa woman's second DUI arrest in two weeks, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol caught and arrested a woman accused of driving in the wrong direction on I-275 after an early morning chase in Tampa .

Margot Whisant McDaniels, a Tampa bartender, was chased down by Florida Trooper Thorsen driving north in southbound lanes on I-275 in a Kia Sportage.

McDaniels was charged with DUI with property damage and fleeing to elude after refusing to take a field sobriety test or a breath alcohol test, according to FHP. This is her second DUI charge since September.

It took Thorsen two tries at using Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT) and three total crashes into McDaniels’s Kia to stop her from driving further, according to FHP. During the chase, Thorsen's patrol car was also rear-ended because the driver was not able to stop in time.

Margot Whisant Mcdaniels mugshots from both DUIs in the last two months. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Thorsen says once McDaniels was in custody, he smelled alcohol on her breath and observed slowed and slurred speech.

After McDaniels refused to take a field sobriety or a breath alcohol her and her car were searched. Troopers found oxycodone in her pocket after the search.

Thorsen colliding with McDaniels on I-275, driving in the wrong direction. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

