2 arrested in Lake Wales 'Mud Hole' party shooting that injured 4: PCSO

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The Brief Two men were arrested after a shooting that injured four people at the Lake Wales ‘Mud Hole’ on Sunday. Polk County sheriff's deputies say as many as 300 people attended the party advertised online as an event with "no drama." Investigators interviewed more than 100 witnesses before identifying and arresting the two Lakeland and Avon Park suspects.



Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a party at the Lake Wales "Mud Hole" ended in a shooting that injured four people Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake Wales shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded around 12:18 a.m. Sunday to the property on Alturas Babson Park Cut-Off Road, west of US 27, after reports of multiple people shot.

PCSO said an 18-year-old Lakeland woman who was shot in the abdomen was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she remains stable.

Three other victims were driven to hospitals by friends before deputies arrived on the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said a 20-year-old Lake Wales woman was shot in the right thigh, a 19-year-old Lakeland man was shot in the left arm, and a 21-year-old Eagle Lake woman was shot in the left foot.

Social media party shooting

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting or explained what led up to the gunfire. Authorities also have not said whether additional suspects will be charged as the investigation continues.

Polk County arrests made

By the numbers:

Between 150 and 300 people attended the party, which had been advertised on social media as a gathering with "Good vibes, good people, and no drama," according to PCSO. Detectives said they interviewed more than 100 witnesses at the scene and over the following days to identify the suspects.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 20-year-old Richard William Fante of Lakeland and 19-year-old Cordae DeShawn Hammonds of Avon Park. PCSO said both men were arrested and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and 62 counts of culpable negligence.

Sheriff praises detective work

What they're saying:

"This was an incredibly dangerous thing for young people to do, and it’s a miracle nobody was killed," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I can’t tell you just how proud I am of everyone who worked on this investigation. We tapped into a lot of resources to investigate this case thoroughly, and to get it solved quickly. Two people have been charged, but the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible."