Deadly Clearwater Ferry crash: Jeff Knight asks judge to exclude past boater charge from jury

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The Brief Former Jannus Live owner Jeff Knight requested a court order to block state prosecutors from using a 2019 boat crash against him. Knight faces charges connected to an April 27, 2025, collision near Memorial Causeway involving a Clearwater Ferry carrying 45 people. The defense argued the previous, dismissed incident is irrelevant propensity evidence that unfairly prejudices the jury.



Jeff Knight, the former owner of Jannus Live, is asking a Pinellas County judge to bar prosecutors from bringing up a dismissed 2019 boat accident during his upcoming trial over a deadly boating crash.

Knight filed a motion to prohibit the state from presenting collateral-act evidence under Florida Statutes section 90.404(2).

Clearwater Ferry deadly crash

What we know:

Knight stepped down as owner of Jannus Live days after his boat crashed into the Clearwater Ferry near the Memorial Causeway on April 27, 2025.

The crash killed Jose Castro and injured several other people on the ferry, which was carrying 45 passengers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation

What we know:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Knight left the scene and headed toward home before Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies stopped him in the water.

Knight initially told investigators he left because his vessel was taking on water after he tried rendering aid to ferry passengers.

Electronic data search warrant

What we know:

An FWC search warrant revealed passengers on Knight's boat told investigators that Knight panicked, said "My life is over," and tried to stop them from calling 911.

The warrant also alleges that Knight's boat failed to display an all-around white light, while Clearwater Ferry Captain Dennis Kimerer pleaded down from a misdemeanor for failing to have a working stern light.

Legal argument on prior incident

What we don't know:

The court docket does not identify the specific legal basis for why a judge dismissed Knight's 2019 careless operation charge.

Judges have not yet ruled on whether prosecutors will be permitted to introduce the 2019 incident during the trial.

Defense motion challenges prosecutors

The backstory:

Defense counsel filed the motion on Sept. 28, arguing the state is relying on a boilerplate list of statutory exceptions to introduce improper propensity evidence.

Attorneys stated the 2019 incident involved a daylight recreational vessel issue that was dismissed, unlike the 2025 nighttime collision involving a commercial ferry.