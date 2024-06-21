2 killed, 1 hurt in New Tampa shooting

Two people are dead after three people were shot in New Tampa, according to police.

TPD says they found a man dead from gunshot wounds around 2:30 p.m. Friday along New Tampa Boulevard near Timber Reach Road.

Minutes later, investigators say they found a vehicle with two more victims inside near Bearss Avenue. One died while the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no threat to the public. No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

