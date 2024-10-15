2 killed, child seriously injured in tow truck crash: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two adults are dead, and a child was seriously injured after a tow truck and an SUV collided in St. Petersburg on Tuesday evening.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 5th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.
Police say two adults in the SUV died from their injuries.
One passenger, a child, was seriously injured and taken to All Children's Hospital.
The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.
