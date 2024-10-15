2 killed, child seriously injured in tow truck crash: SPPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two adults are dead, and a child was seriously injured after a tow truck and an SUV collided in St. Petersburg on Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 5th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.

Police say two adults in the SUV died from their injuries.

One passenger, a child, was seriously injured and taken to All Children's Hospital.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

