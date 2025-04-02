Deadly crash involving golf cart causes traffic delays at Hillsborough County intersection

The Brief At least one person died after a crash involving a golf cart and a truck in Hillsborough County. It happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sun City Center Blvd. and N. Pebble Beach Blvd. No further details on the crash have been released.



Investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a golf cart and a truck in southern Hillsborough County on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the intersection of Sun City Center Blvd. and N. Pebble Beach Blvd.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a golf cart along Sun City Center Blvd.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the eastbound side of Sun City Center Blvd. is closed as the crash investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released, with FHP only referring to it as a fatality.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: