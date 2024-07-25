4, including 3 minors, struck by lightning while under tree in downtown St. Pete: First responders

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Four people were struck by lightning in downtown St. Petersburg on Thursday while underneath a banyan tree at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Beach Drive.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews said they responded at 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple people being struck by lightning.

Courtesy: St. Pete Fire Rescue.

First responders said a woman in her 20s and a male, who is a minor, were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. According to fire rescue, the woman went into cardiac arrest, but paramedics were able to get a pulse for her as they pulled into the hospital. The boy is listed as stable, officials said.

A girl and a boy, who are both minors, were also taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. First responders said the girl is stable. The boy suffered burns related to the lightning strike, and is in stable condition despite being listed as a "trauma alert."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.