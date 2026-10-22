50 unlicensed contractors busted in Hillsborough County during ‘Operation Bad Builder’: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 50 people during an undercover sting targeting unlicensed contractors. Detectives set up a home base in Riverview to catch suspects offering illegal construction services. Authorities warned homeowners that hiring unvetted workers places families in danger after uncovering suspects with violent criminal histories.



A four-month undercover investigation in Hillsborough County ended with 50 arrests after authorities targeted unlicensed contractors exploiting residents who are still trying to rebuild.

Undercover Operation Targets Scammers

What we know:

Undercover detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office secured a location in Riverview to pose as residents seeking home repairs. Investigators responded to online advertisements between June 1 and Oct. 2, including postings from individuals who were previously reported for incomplete or poorly executed work.

Deputies arrested 50 people during the four-month effort, known as "Operation Bad Builder." Authorities confirmed 18 of the individuals arrested are in the country illegally.

During this operation, detectives met with Steven Andreassen, 56, who was arrested for performing electrical work without a license. In June, Andreassen was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, and he has prior out-of-state arrests for kidnapping, robbery, sexual battery, drug offenses, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Calvin Wilson, who quoted $14,000 for heating and air conditioning work with half required up front, was previously arrested for the same offense in Pinellas County. Wilson is a convicted felon with a past criminal record including robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery.

Dangerous Criminal Records Uncovered

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not yet disclosed total monetary damage estimates from the complaints filed prior to the sting.

Post-Hurricane Construction Exploitation

Why you should care:

Demands for construction services continue to surge across Florida as Hillsborough County residents attempt to recover from back-to-back hurricanes. Unlicensed contractors frequently pitch immediate starts without permit delays or inspection processes to entice homeowners.

Sheriff's officials emphasized that hiring unlicensed individuals creates severe safety hazards for families and often leaves victims with incomplete work or empty bank accounts. Licensed professionals undergo required testing to verify their trade skills before working in homes.

Verification Guidelines for Homeowners

What you can do:

Deputies urge residents to avoid online or social media advertisements for quick home repairs. Homeowners should always request a written contract, never pay the full balance up front, and walk away if a situation feels suspicious.

Licensed contractors will readily show their credentials upon request. Residents can verify any trade license directly by visiting MyFloridaLicense.com before hiring someone for home improvements.