84-year-old Lakeland woman blown away by community's generosity after losing home to fire

A Lakeland woman is without a home after a devastating fire tore through hers earlier this year, but now the generosity and kindness of others is turning her unfortunate situation around.

David Lopez and his family deliver groceries to the elderly on the weekends and one of their clients is 84-year-old, Betty Frey.

"He and his wife and two children--They would take the time to talk to me because I'm alone," said Frey.

It was this past Saturday that Lopez found out Frey lost her entire home of more than 30 years in a potential electrical fire back in January. Her beloved three-year-old cat, Snow, also didn't make it.

"I was devastated for her," said Lopez. "And shocked she was living in the conditions she was in."

Up until a few days ago, Frey had been living out of her small trailer without necessities.

"If I had a home with running water and electricity, that would be heaven," said Frey.

Knowing he couldn't just walk away, Lopez posted about Frey's situation on Facebook and many people have since reached out to help her including one person who offered to clear her property for free.

"They're bending over backwards for me, and I've never had anybody do that before," said Frey.

A family helped put Frey in a hotel for a week. She's happy to know there are people out there, like Lopez, who care about others.

"I figured I have to do the clawing to survive. He's made it a lot easier on me," shared Frey.

"I had grandparents and parents who always gave back to the community," said Lopez. "I worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 16 years. The sheriff is big about giving back. I work for Brian Haas now who's big about giving back to the community. It's just who I am," said Lopez.

And to Frey, he delivered a blessing.

Lopez is trying to find a single-wide mobile home for Frey so she can continue to live on her property. Click here to donate to her GoFundMe.

