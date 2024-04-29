Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed, and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday in a North Carolina home, police said.

Several officers were also struck by gunfire, including four CMPD officers and four task force officers, officials said during a news conference on Monday.

The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte, and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

A second person then fired on officers from inside the home where a high-powered rifle was found, Jennings said.

One suspect was found dead inside the home and two other people who were inside the home were taken into custody.

RELATED: North Carolina man sentenced in 1994 Indiana cold rape case

A woman and a 17-year-old male were found in the home after a three-hour standoff that included armored vehicles crashing into the suburban home in a tree-lined neighborhood and tearing off doorways and windows. The two are being questioned, Jennings said.

One other member of the task force, which is made up of federal agents and other officers from across the region was injured. The Marshal’s Service confirmed one of the agents were killed and did not release a name. The agencies where the two other officers worked were not released.

WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed a person with blood on their shirt who was then loaded into an ambulance.

After the home was cleared, the helicopter pilot said he couldn't show the front lawn of the home because the scene was too disturbing. Several armored vehicles were on nearby lawns and driveways of the older suburban neighborhood of a tree-lined street with brick homes.

RELATED: UNC Air pilot, physician both injured after plane crashes at North Carolina airport

At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene. Police urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"CMPD SWAT team is on scene and continuing to work through the incident," the X post read. "This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area."

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In six years, the regional task force has apprehend more than 8,900 fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service said on its website.

In March 2007, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were killed responding to a domestic dispute by someone not directly involved in the fight. Demeatrius Antonio Montgomery is serving a life sentence in the killings of officers Jeffrey Shelton and Sean Clark.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.