Dead baby found on University of Tampa campus; TPD investigating

A baby was found dead on campus at the University of Tampa late Sunday night, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers located a dead baby that was abandoned on campus. FOX 13 received information confirming the dead infant was found near McKay Hall, one of the dorms on campus.

READ: 4 arrested after fight in SoHo leads to shots fired, Tampa police say

Video from late Sunday night showed TPD forensic teams near the dorm, a residence hall sitting in the middle of campus and housing first-year students.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Just before midnight, students received a campus alert text message warning students of the investigation near McKay Hall, telling them to avoid the area, and assuring them there was no threat to the university community.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The circumstances surrounding the baby's death are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.