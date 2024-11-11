9-year-old hit & killed by SUV while riding bike in St. Petersburg

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike, according to St. Petersburg police.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near 63rd Avenue and 12th Street, SPPD said.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

