9-year-old hit & killed by SUV while riding bike in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike, according to St. Petersburg police.
It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near 63rd Avenue and 12th Street, SPPD said.
The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
A 9-year-old died Sunday night after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike in St. Petersburg.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter