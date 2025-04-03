Florida grandmother to be sentenced for baby's hot car death

The Brief Tracey Nix will be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle causing great bodily harm. Nix's 7-month-old granddaughter, Uriel Schock, died after being left in a hot car in November 2022. Nix was acquitted of the most serious charge: aggravated manslaughter.



Tracey Nix is set to learn her sentence in a Hardee County courtroom on Thursday, nearly two-and-a-half years after her infant granddaughter died in a hot car.

Nix was convicted in January of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle causing great bodily harm, but the jury found her not guilty of aggravated manslaughter.

Pictured: Tracey Nix in court during her trial in January 2025.

Case against Tracey Nix

The backstory:

Nix left 7-month-old Uriel Schock in the car after returning to her Hardee County home from lunch with friends on Nov. 1, 2022.

Temperatures reached the 90s that afternoon before the baby was removed from the car.

Photo of Uriel Schock. (Courtesy: Kaila Nix.)

At Nix's trial, which was held in Polk County, prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses. They included Tracey's daughter, Kaila Nix, the mother of the baby who died.

Friends who met Tracey Nix for lunch that day also testified, saying they'd known her for decades and she was a loving grandmother. Nix declined to testify in her own defense.

Pictured: Tracey Nix in court during her trial in January 2025.

Jurors also heard the 911 call from another family member, and watched a Hardee County detective's bodycam video from the afternoon of Nov. 1, 2022.

Nix faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of aggravated manslaughter, but the jury acquitted her of that charge while finding her guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle causing great bodily harm.

Two of Tracey Nix's grandchildren died in her care less than a year apart.

Uriel was the second grandchild to die while in Nix's care. In December 2021, 16-month-old Ezra died after he opened doors, went under a fence and wandered into a pond outside Nix's Wauchula home, according to deputies.

Charges in that case were eventually dropped, and the trial judge ruled it could not be mentioned to the jury in the hot car case.

What's next:

Thursday's sentencing hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Nix faces five to eight years in prison, but court documents show her attorneys have asked the judge for a "downward departure," or lesser sentence that falls below the typical guidelines.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: