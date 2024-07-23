Missing swimmer found dead near Madeira Beach: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A missing swimmer was found dead in Pinellas County near Madeira Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working a water rescue call near John's Pass on Monday night for a reported adult swimmer in distress.

Search efforts were set to resume Tuesday morning, but at around 6:20 a.m., someone found the swimmer dead on the shore of Madeira Beach.

Additional information is expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.