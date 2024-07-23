Missing swimmer found dead near Madeira Beach: PCSO
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A missing swimmer was found dead in Pinellas County near Madeira Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working a water rescue call near John's Pass on Monday night for a reported adult swimmer in distress.
Search efforts were set to resume Tuesday morning, but at around 6:20 a.m., someone found the swimmer dead on the shore of Madeira Beach.
Additional information is expected.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
