Missing swimmer found dead near Madeira Beach: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 23, 2024 6:55am EDT
Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A missing swimmer was found dead in Pinellas County near Madeira Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working a water rescue call near John's Pass on Monday night for a reported adult swimmer in distress. 

Search efforts were set to resume Tuesday morning, but at around 6:20 a.m., someone found the swimmer dead on the shore of Madeira Beach. 

Additional information is expected. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

