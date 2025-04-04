Video: USF cheerleaders' daring stunt routine goes viral

The Brief Brandon Gray and Ashlyn Pinner recently went viral for their cheer routine. The USF coed cheerleaders nailed a 30-second routine. The video has been viewed at least 35 million times on X and Reddit.



A pair of USF coed cheerleaders are going viral for their award-winning routine.

The backstory:

Brandon Gray and Ashlyn Pinner nailed a 30-second routine. The duo completed some of the sport's most difficult skills.

The video shows Gray tossing Pinner into the air and holding her up with one hand.

By the numbers:

The video has been viewed at least 35 million times on X and Reddit. Users praised the pair for their strength, balance and teamwork.

