Video: USF cheerleaders' daring stunt routine goes viral
TAMPA, Fla. - A pair of USF coed cheerleaders are going viral for their award-winning routine.
The backstory:
Brandon Gray and Ashlyn Pinner nailed a 30-second routine. The duo completed some of the sport's most difficult skills.
READ: Women's Final Four tips off Friday night in Tampa with national title on the line
The video shows Gray tossing Pinner into the air and holding her up with one hand.
By the numbers:
The video has been viewed at least 35 million times on X and Reddit. Users praised the pair for their strength, balance and teamwork.
The Source: FOX 13 collected information from USF Coed Cheerleading and USF Athletics's Instagram post to write this story.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter