Barrier Island residents to sign up for Emergency Access Permit

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the barrier island community to provide free Emergency Access Permits to all businesses and residents of the barrier islands.

This is an effort to prevent looting and burglary after a large-scale mandatory evacuation. The permits will be required to re-enter an evacuated area.

You will be asked to hang your tag from your vehicle's rearview mirror for re-entry at one of the nine access points closest to your home or business. There, law enforcement will be standing by to scan the bar code to verify your residency.

You can get your permit by clicking here.