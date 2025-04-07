Former Hillsborough deputy accused of throwing bottle at another driver during road rage incident

The Brief A former Hillsborough County deputy is accused of throwing a bottle at another driver during a road rage incident. The victim had a raised contusion and an abrasion after the incident. He was an HCSO deputy for more than a decade and now works with Hillsborough County Public Schools.



A former Hillsborough County deputy is accused of throwing a bottle at another driver during a road rage incident on Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Brandon Parker, who was an HCSO deputy for more than a decade and now works with Hillsborough County Public Schools, was arrested a day after the incident.

CRIME: Man charged with mother's murder after claiming accidental shooting denied bond

What we know:

Deputies said the victim and her two teenagers were heading south on Bell Shoals Road when they approached a red light at the intersection of FishHawk Boulevard. When the light turned green, the vehicle in front of the victim didn't move, which is when the victim honked her horn to alert the driver of the green light.

Both vehicles continued on FishHawk Boulevard when the passenger of the suspect's vehicle started yelling at the victim, according to HCSO. Once they reached a red light at the intersection of FishHawk Boulevard and Mosaic Drive, the passenger of the suspect's vehicle threw a bottle at the victim, hitting her in the head.

Investigators said the victim had a raised contusion and an abrasion after the incident.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The sheriff's office was able to identify Parker as the suspect during their investigation. Authorities said he was arrested for throwing a deadly missile at or into an occupied conveyance.

HCSO officials said Parker was employed as a deputy from 2003 to 2016.

What they're saying:

"This type of violent behavior is absolutely unacceptable, especially from someone who once wore a badge," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "There is no excuse for escalating a traffic dispute into an act that caused injury to an innocent driver. No one is above the law, and we will hold individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their past or current affiliations."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how HCSO's investigation led them to Parker being the suspect. Officials also haven't confirmed what his current role is with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: