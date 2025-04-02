Video: Plane bounces on runway at TPA, pilot prevents crash

The Brief Video captured the moment a small plane bounced while trying to land at Tampa International Airport. The pilot did a "go-around" and landed the red Cirrus SR22 propeller aircraft safely on March 27. No additional information about the aircraft, pilot or potential passengers is available.



It was a scary moment at Tampa International Airport as a small plane bounced on the tarmac while trying to land, forcing the pilot to take off again before landing safely.

Steven Markovich says he captured the red Cirrus SR22 propeller aircraft's attempted landing on March 27 while filming his daily aviation show at the airport.

"Immediately upon touching down, the aircraft began to bounce several times," Markovich told Storyful. "Wisely, the pilot aborted the landing and did a go-around. Second time was a perfect landing."

Image courtesy: Steven Markovich via Storyful.

Flight information shows the aircraft took off from North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and landed at TPA at 10:33 a.m. last Thursday.

TPA Director of Communications Emily Nipps told Storyful that no emergency response was activated that day and the airport had no information about the aircraft, its pilot, or potential passengers.

"This appears to be a small private jet executing what is called a ‘go-around’ and is not uncommon," Nipps said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by Claire Legeron with Storyful.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: