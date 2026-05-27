Bartow puts new aquatic center project on hold as Florida lawmakers consider eliminating property taxes

The Brief Bartow was planning on building a new swimming pool at the Bartow Civic Center, but now the project is unlikely to happen. Rising construction costs, recurring costs and lawmakers considering the elimination of property taxes in Florida are contributing factors to the decision to put the project on hold. Bartow is looking at more affordable alternatives, like splash pads at multiple locations throughout the city.



Proposed property tax cuts are already having a chilling effect on local government. In the city of Bartow, plans for a new aquatic center are currently on hold.

Bartow Civic Center aquatic center plans

What we know:

The city of Bartow was going to remove and replace the old swimming pool at the Bartow Civic Center and bring back swimming lessons and programs for all ages. But now, this project is unlikely to happen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: City of Bartow

"Unfortunately, with the rising construction costs and recurring costs for a year-round facility, it's just not financially feasible," Jason Hargrove, director of parks, recreation and cultural arts, said.

Property tax impact

By the numbers:

If property taxes in Florida are reduced or eliminated — which Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to place as an amendment on the upcoming November ballot — the city would lose more than $3.1 million in its general revenue fund, which would fund the recurring costs of the center.

"I'd rather focus on folks who are new homeowners, young people, seniors on fixed incomes, and our middle-class folks, so this will be really significant," DeSantis said.

Funding shift

The $3.5 million was going to come out of the city's reserves to fund the aquatics center, but now the city wants to allocate those funds to a more urgent need.

City officials say the fire station downtown at Church Street and North Broadway Avenue needs major repairs, so the funds would be spent on building a new firehouse.

Bartow is looking at more affordable alternatives, like splash pads at multiple locations throughout the city and exercise trails.

Possible community recreation cuts

What's next:

The city is keeping a close eye on what will happen at the state legislature over the coming months.

"If it does go through, it'll be a big obstacle for parks and recreation because the quality of life, the things that will have to go away, will affect the whole community," Hargrove said.

DeSantis is proposing a trust fund to help local governments pay for core services.

What we don't know:

State administrators have not yet detailed how a proposed state trust fund would distribute cash to independent towns to cover their ongoing losses. It also remains unknown exactly how many total splash pads will be built across the city neighborhoods to replace the canceled swimming pool.