Tesla in autopilot mode sinks in pond after striking electrical box killing Wesley Chapel man: FHP

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The Brief An 87-year-old man died Tuesday night when his Tesla crashed as it was in autopilot mode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the SUV hit an electrical box before becoming fully submerged in a nearby pond. A 75-year-old female passenger survived the wreck and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.



A Wesley Chapel man died Tuesday night when his Tesla crashed as it was in autopilot mode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Tesla crash kills Wesley Chapel man

What we know:

Troopers say an 87-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling eastbound on Overpass Road around 8:10 p.m. in a Tesla Model Y SUV in autopilot mode when it left the roadway east of Infinite Drive.

According to FHP, the vehicle struck an electrical box and kept moving until it went into a pond and became submerged.

First responders took the man to an area hospital, where he died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Troopers said the vehicle struck and electrical box before submerging in a pond. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

A 75-year-old Wesley Chapel woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to crash.

It is also unclear how deep the pond was or how long the victims were inside the submerged SUV before rescue crews arrived.

The names of the 87-year-old driver and the 75-year-old passenger have not been made public by investigators.