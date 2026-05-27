Florida property tax relief: DeSantis calls special legislative session

The Brief Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a special legislative session starting Monday which he hopes will progress his effort to eliminate homestead property taxes across the state. The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to immediately raise the homestead exemption limit to $250,000 for all Florida residents. If lawmakers agree on a specific plan, the proposal would not become law without at least 60% of voter approval.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is calling state lawmakers into a special legislative session starting Monday to consider a major reduction in property taxes.

The plan seeks to place a historic constitutional amendment on the ballot to dramatically lift homestead exemptions for Florida residents.

Florida property tax proposal

What we know:

DeSantis announced during a press conference that lawmakers will have until August to finalize specific language for a property tax amendment on the upcoming November ballot.

The proposal would raise the homestead exemption limit from $50,000 to $250,000.

DeSantis said, "The primary purpose of this is to make your homestead property tax-free and this will be historic."

The state constitution requires at least 60% voter approval for the measure to become law.

The governor explained, "The proposal that we are going to work with the legislature on to be on the ballot will begin with an initial raising of the homestead limit to $250,000 for all Florida homesteaders within the legislature, commanded to enact a schedule that will lead to the full elimination of the homestead limit."

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Anyone who has lived in Florida for under five years would be required to pay the full tax amount until they reach the five-year residency mark.

Lawmaker timeline and changes

What we don't know:

While lawmakers are scheduled to begin the special session Monday, it remains unclear exactly how the House and Senate will match up their current ideas with the governor's specific proposal. It is also unknown how long it will take legislators to finalize the precise text for the ballot before the August deadline.

Rising state tax revenue

The backstory:

The push for relief comes as statewide property tax receipts jumped from $32 billion to $60 billion since the pandemic.

DeSantis expressed frustration over the increase, noting that there is no connection between what people consume and what they are being charged.

Standing in front of a sign that read, "Save our Homes," the governor stated that he wanted to focus on young people, new homeowners, seniors on a fixed income and middle-class residents.

He admitted his initial idea to go "cold turkey" on the taxes would not pass muster with voters or lawmakers.

Local budget concerns

The other side:

The Florida League of Cities warned that 85 cities, especially small ones, would be unable to fund public safety at the same level even if they cut every other service funded by property taxes.

Opponents argue the plan creates a shift in responsibilities rather than a true break. Renters, non-homesteaders and local businesses could carry a heavier burden or face double-digit sales taxes if cities try to raise revenue in other ways.

Unprotected services like fire rescue could also face severe budget cuts.

Exempted homeowner statistics

By the numbers:

$250,000: The initial exemption limit proposed for everyone's homestead, up from the current $50,000.

60%: The percentage of Floridians who would become property tax-free under a $250,000 exemption.

$500,000: The future exemption limit the governor wants lawmakers to push for eventually.

92%: The percentage of Florida residents who would be tax-free if the limit reaches $500,000.

Florida political response

What they're saying:

The House speaker noted that the Florida House has already passed a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate homestead property taxes.

"We are pleased the governor has finally gotten around to share an actual proposal," the speaker said. "We look forward to reviewing it". State Rep. Toby Overdorf called the proposal a first step, adding, "I think that there may be some room there, but again, we'll have to really look at those details".

Protecting core services

What's next:

Lawmakers will convene Monday to debate the details of the plan.

To address local funding shortages, the governor is proposing a trust fund to help governments pay for services.

DeSantis insisted that core operations, such as infrastructure and public safety, must be protected as the state works through the transition.