Pinellas non-profit helps furnish homes for families in need: 'It's a blessing'

A lot of families are struggling to find an affordable place to live, and when they do, furniture is expensive too. That's why a Pinellas County non-profit is helping transform empty houses into real homes.

New Life Warehouse volunteers are the ones helping load up furniture for families in need.

"We collect home items from the community, and we also use the community to volunteer to deliver those home items to people who are starting," said Stephanie Halie, the founder of New Life Warehouse.

The non-profit's mission is to provide furniture and other household items to struggling families. They supply everything from a couch to a can opener.

"It just changes their life, because they can finally start over the right way instead of starting over in an empty home alone," Halie explained.

New Life Warehouse's volunteers recently helped fix up and furnish Kiree and her family's house – helping them turn it into a home.

"I think that this is amazing," she said. "It's a blessing. It's a huge blessing. I'm super grateful and thankful. My family is super, super grateful."

Alex Green, a volunteer with the non-profit, even got to teach her children how to put together their new beds.

"I enjoy the serving, and it just makes me feel good to bring things to folks in need, and it's just fun," Green said.

"If a child has a bed, they're more likely to do better in school," said Halie. "They're safer, because they have a sense of normalcy and rest."

Tom White has been volunteering with New Life Warehouse for four years and loves the ministry.

"It's a great thing to help people who are in need," said White. "It's a great way to show God's love and that he cares for them."

For Halie, the long hours are worth it.

"It warms my heart to see families that would normally be laying, eating and sleeping on the floor get everything they need in their home to be able to live a normal, sustainable, successful life," Halie said.

The four-year-old program has helped more than 2,000 families and has worked with more than 85 organizations. For more information, visit Newlifewarehouse.org.

