One man hospitalized after shooting in Riverview, traffic delays on Hwy. 301: HCSO

The Brief One man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Riverview, causing traffic delays on Hwy. 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Information about a possible suspect has not yet been provided by HCSO.



A shooting near U.S. Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road caused heavy traffic delays and sent one person to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

One man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Riverview, causing traffic delays on Hwy. 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to this incident.

What we don't know:

The condition of the shooting victim has not been released by authorities.

Information about a possible suspect has not yet been provided by HCSO.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: