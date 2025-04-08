One man hospitalized after shooting in Riverview, traffic delays on Hwy. 301: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A shooting near U.S. Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road caused heavy traffic delays and sent one person to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Riverview, causing traffic delays on Hwy. 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
He was immediately taken to a local hospital.
Detectives are working to determine what led up to this incident.
What we don't know:
The condition of the shooting victim has not been released by authorities.
Information about a possible suspect has not yet been provided by HCSO.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter