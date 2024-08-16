Body found during search for missing person in Myakka River

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Investigators found a body in the Myakka River during a search for a missing person, Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed Friday.

According to FWC, the search began on Aug. 7 after a jon boat crashed into a "personal watercraft" on the river, just north of Border Rd. in Sarasota County.

All three people onboard the jon boat were unharmed, FWC said, but the fourth person involved in the collision could not be found.

The identity of the body found Friday has not been released.

