Boy Scouts explore possible sale of portion of Sand Hill reservation in Brooksville

A 1,400-acre property gifted to the Boy Scouts of America in Brooksville over 40 years ago could now be sold to developers.

The Sand Hill Scout Reservation used to be owned by Larry Die Polder who passed away in 1978.

In his will, he dedicated it to the Boy Scouts to use and cherish. In the event the organization wanted to sell the property, Die Polder asked for Hernando County to take over to turn it into a park for residents to use.

Travis Johnston, an Eagle Scout who is part of the Save Sand Hill Scout Reservation group, said a discrepancy was noticed.

"The will when it got transferred to the deed, they didn't add those restrictions into the deed," Johnston said. "So, the judge ruled in their favor."

In a blog post responding to confusion over the property, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Council wrote it has unrestricted access to the property,

"To reaffirm our clear title and unrestricted use of the property, the Council sought judicial clarification from the Hernando County Circuit Court. In January 2024, the Court confirmed the Council’s full rights over the Sand Hill property."

What happened next shocked concerned resident Aja Moore.

"There's 50 acres on this side with Withlacoochee that they're in talks of selling," she said.

The Boy Scouts confirmed the possibility, writing the following:

"If a sale proceeds, it will be followed by a thorough six-month due diligence period. Withlacoochee River Electric has been a steadfast supporter of Scouting, and we believe this could be a mutually beneficial collaboration."

Another 450 acres are also in jeopardy.

"It is over 117 acres of commercial development and 385 of residential development," Moore said.

If the sale moves forward, Hernando County Commissioners would have to approve rezoning that parcel. The Boy Scouts noted that proceeds from any property actions will go right back into its programs and properties.

Concerned residents and frustrated scouts will host a protest against these potential sales on Sunday, September 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Save Sand Hill Scout Reservation click here.