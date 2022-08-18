Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

article

An alley fire in St. Pete revealed a burned body early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered.

Police are investigating and the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

The body has not been identified yet.

READ: Pinellas woman arrested for calling 911 12,000 times this year, police say

This story is developing. Check back for updates.