Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An alley fire in St. Pete revealed a burned body early Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered.
Police are investigating and the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
The body has not been identified yet.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.