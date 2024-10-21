Hillsborough County man claims $2M prize after playing scratch-off game

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An Apollo Beach man claimed a $2 million prize after playing the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The Florida Lottery says James Muckenthaler, 42, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.00.

Muckenthaler bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 13220 US Highway 301 South in Riverview. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

100X THE CASH is a $10 Scratch-Off game that offers more than $243.4 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.49.

