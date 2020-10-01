Child porn suspect arrested at Madeira Beach hotel, deputies say

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested an Englewood man at a hotel on child porn charges.

Detectives said the St. Petersburg Police Department received an anonymous tip that 48-year-old Lewis Thomas Greenman was in possession of child porn at his hotel room at the Marriott, at 601 American Legion Drive. The agency contacted the sheriff's office.

Investigators said they met with Greenman at his hotel room, where he admitted to having child pornography. They said they found eight images on his electronic devices, and the suspect admitted they belonged to him.

Greenman was arrested Wednesday.

